Prostitution arrest made in Mayfield, KY

MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) - On Oct. 24, Mayfield police officers were patrolling the area of Kiwanis Park after receiving a tip that there was prostitution in the area.
According to police, an officer found Sidney Williamson, 21, of Mayfield, Ky. inside of a vehicle with Samuel Sanchez, 56, of Mayfield.
An officer also made contact with Prisilla Derevage, 27, of Mayfield, while she was at Highland Park Cemetery, after officers had begun the investigation involving Williamson and Sanchez.
After investigation, Derevage was placed under arrest for facilitation of prostitution. Williamson and Sanchez were placed under arrest for prostitution.
