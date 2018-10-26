Police: Man volunteers to be Saran wrapped and shot with Air Soft guns

SESSER, IL (KFVS) - An officer with the Sesser Police Department walked upon a tightly wrapped situation on Thursday, Oct. 25.
According to police, officers responded to a report of a person who was Saran wrapped to a chair and was being shot with an Air Soft gun.
Officers said they responded to the call and spoke with a male who said he volunteered to be Saran wrapped. He also volunteered to be shot with an Air Soft gun, but he told police that hadn’t started yet.
Police said they discourage this kind of activity. They also praised Officer Clemons for his quick response and ability to wrap up the incident in no time.
