Paducah police investigating armed robbery

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Paducah police is investigating an armed robbery that happened on Thursday, Oct. 25.
An employee at Cigarettes For Less on 2223 Cairo Road told police that a man entered the store, approached the counter and pulled a small black handgun.
The man demanded money from the cash register and the employee’s cell phone, then fled after she gave him the items.
The suspect is described as a black male, possibly in his early 20s, 5′7″ tall with a thin build, wearing a black hoodie and a red bandana across his face.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.
