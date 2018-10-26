MO Dept. of Mental Health notifying 8K of personal information disclosure

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Mental Health (Department) is beginning to notify 8,848 people that their personal information was disclosed by a previous private contractor of the state.
No medical or financial information was disclosed, according to state official and have any reason to believe the information was actually read or used by anyone intending harm.
The Mental Health Department was notified on August 31, 2018, of a consumer list that was not password protected by a previous private contractor stored on March 17, 2018.
The list contained first and last names, addresses, birth dates, department client numbers and Social Security numbers.
By law the department is mailing written notices to individuals whose information was affected. Those who receive a notification from the department may address concerns by emailing privacyofficer@dmh.mo.gov or calling toll-free 1-855-270-4430.
