Man accused of driving away from gas pump without paying in Hamilton Co., IL

HAMILTON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Officials with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois are searching for a man they say did not pay for his gasoline.
According to officials, they are attempting to identify the person and or the vehicle in the photos.
They said the man has gotten fuel and driven away from the pump without paying from Hunt’s in Dale on two occasions and the person has attempted to do so again.
Sheriff’s Office officials are looking for information or a name or location for the person.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.