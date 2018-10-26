KYTC looking for driver who damaged I-24 railroad overpass

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is asking the public for additional information about a truck that damaged an underpass along Interstate 24 near Calvert City in Marshall County on Tuesday, October 23.
It happened between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., according to KYTC.
Someone called and reported that a truck pulling a Low-Boy Trailer had bottomed out on the westbound P&L Railroad Underpass at I-24 milepoint 28.518.
The trailer struck the joint on the trailing edge of the underpass damaging both the joint and the bridge decking. The truck caused approximately $75,000 in damage.
Transportation officials are asking anyone with information about the truck to contact KYTC Dist. 1 Bridge Division in Paducah at 270-898-2431, or contact the Kentucky State Police Division of Vehicle Enforcement at 270-856-3721.
Crews have been making temporary repairs to the bridge deck. That work requires the westbound lanes of I-24 to remain restricted at the site with all traffic moved to the left-hand or passing lane in the work zone.
The crew plans to pour concrete to repair the deck on the driving lane on Friday, October 26. The lane restriction will have to remain up through the weekend to allow the concrete to cure.
On Monday, all westbound traffic moved to the right-hand or driving lane to allow repairs to the passing lane driving surface.
The westbound work zone is directly adjacent to a westbound work zone on the I-24 Tennessee River Bridge at the 30 mile marker.
Caution is required in this work zone which includes a 16 ft. maximum load width restriction due to a barrier wall in the Tennessee River Bridge work zone.
