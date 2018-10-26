Kroger shooting suspect tried to enter predominantly black church

“We believe it is happening but want to take nothing for granted. We are calling for an investigation into the murders in Jeffersontown last night. Because of the FB posts of the alleged perpetrator and the comments he made to a man in the parking lot of the grocery store, we thought it necessary to clearly state our desire and support for a hate crime investigation. We recognize that the alleged perpetrator may have had a mental inquest warrant filed previously, however his FB posts, his comments and his visit to First Baptist Jeffersontown lead us to express our concern. We have faith that law enforcement is and will continue to work diligently.”