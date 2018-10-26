Guns stolen in New Madrid Co., MO burglary

NEW MADRID, MO (KFVS) - The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office is investigation a burglary where guns were stolen.
The guns taken are: a Browning 22-250 A-bolt rifle, a Winchester .22 cal Model 190 rifle, a Winchester 12 gauge automatic shotgun, a Ruger .22 cal stainless target pistol and a H&S .22 cal 8-Shot revolver.
If anyone has any information regarding these guns or the burglary, contact Lt. Danny Ware or Investigator Zach Albright with the New Madrid County Office at (573) 748-2516. All tips can be made anonymously.
