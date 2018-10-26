Grassroots group rally for Kelly in Carterville, IL

CARTERVILLE, IL (KFVS) - There will be a grassroots rally featuring community groups going door to door in Carterville, Illinois on Saturday, October 27 at 3 p.m. for Democratic Congressional candidate Brendan Kelly.
Kelly and Democratic County Chairs' Association President Doug House will begin the event with a rally. The rally will begin at the campaign office of Brendan Kelly for Congress, 401 East Plaza Drive in Carterville, Illinois.
The rally will also feature the Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association, Illinois Democratic Women, Indivisible Illinois, Indivisible Carbondale, Indivisible Metro East, Shawnee Hills and Hollers, and the Women United Network.
After the rally, the Democrats will go door to door to talk with voters.
