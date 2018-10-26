First Alert: Gloomy, rainy morning

(KFVS) - It’s dreary, rainy and cool start to your Friday, but the afternoon is looking drier.
Meteorologist Brian Alworth says this morning will be cloudy, cool and rainy but the afternoon will stay mostly dry. An isolated light shower or sprinkle is possible.
This evening will also be cool and cloudy. Rain chances remain low but a light shower or sprinkle is possible.
Overnight lows will fall into the low to mid 40s.
Saturday and Sunday look drier and more pleasant with temperatures in the 60s to 70s.
The first half of next week is looking dry with milder conditions.
There is a chance of rain on Halloween, but this could change.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.