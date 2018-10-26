First Alert Friday Morning Forecast

The upcoming weekend is looking better and better. In particular, our Sunday morning weather system is trending a bit farther to the northeast…with only a few passing clouds and a small chance of showers now indicated for early Sunday. We’ll keep watching this trend as new model runs come in, but in any event Sunday afternoon looks to be dry, breezy and even warmer….we may be approaching 70 by Sunday afternoon in some areas. The first half of next week is looking pretty nice…with dry and milder conditions. One issue that we’re seeing though is that we may have wet weather back by Wednesday and Wednesday evening…meaning a chance of rain for Halloween. Still a long way off, though…so stay tuned.