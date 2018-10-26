First Alert Friday Morning Forecast

A big upper trough is right over the region this morning with clouds, rain and drizzle. As this trough pushes east today and tonight we’ll have a gradual drying trend…in fact most of the measurable rain should be done by about noon today. This afternoon will likely stay cloudy and cool, however, with an isolated light shower or sprinkle still possible. This evening will be cool and mainly cloudy…could still be an isolated light shower around but overall rain chances look pretty low this evening and later tonight we should finally see clouds begin to break up and move out, with lows falling into the low to mid 40s by daybreak Saturday.
The upcoming weekend is looking better and better. In particular, our Sunday morning weather system is trending a bit farther to the northeast…with only a few passing clouds and a small chance of showers now indicated for early Sunday. We’ll keep watching this trend as new model runs come in, but in any event Sunday afternoon looks to be dry, breezy and even warmer….we may be approaching 70 by Sunday afternoon in some areas. The first half of next week is looking pretty nice…with dry and milder conditions. One issue that we’re seeing though is that we may have wet weather back by Wednesday and Wednesday evening…meaning a chance of rain for Halloween. Still a long way off, though…so stay tuned.
