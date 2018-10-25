FDA approves first new drug to treat flu in almost 20 years

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - On Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Xofluza. It’s the first new antiviral drug to treat the flu in almost two decades and it will hit pharmacy shelves this flu season.
“It’s just the perfect timing for it to come out,” Pharmacist Hewis Bartels said.
Xofluza can be prescribed to anyone over the age of 12 experiencing flu symptoms for more than 48 hours.
According to Dr. Seth Vining with Atrium Health, those can include “high fevers greater than 100 degrees, muscle aches, chills, nausea, sore throat and a cough.”
Pharmacists say this drug makes it easier than ever because patients will only have to take one dose.
“Tamiflu is a five daily dose and so [Xofluza] will increase adherence level," Bartels said.
It will be available in 20 or 40 mg tablets and the dose is dependent on the weight of the patient.
FDA Director of Antiviral Products Dr. Debra Birnkrant said it works differently than the other drugs on the market.
“The tamiflu class of drugs prevent infection from cell to cell and cell release, whereas this drug prevents actual replication of the virus," Dr. Birnkrant said.
She said it’s good to have another option as flu viruses can become resistant to drugs.
The FDA is doing all it can to send the drug to the shelves as soon as possible.
“We expedited the review to make it to pharmacies this flu season,” Dr. Birnkrant said.
Dr. Birnkrant still recommends people get vaccinated first and foremost.
Doctors at Atrium Health suggest getting the shot before the end of October if possible.
“The flu is a very contagious deadly virus, so it’s very important to take proactive measures to get your flu shot," Dr. Vining said.
Xofluza is expected to cost $150 for patients without insurance.
