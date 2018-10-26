Dreary and damp weather continues this evening...but drier weather returns this weekend

The dreary weather will continue for this evening, but many areas will remain dry. There is a slight chance for a few scattered showers or light drizzle, but the trend will be for drier weather to take over tonight into the weekend. The weekend is now looking very nice for much of the Heartland. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 60s with slightly warmer weather expected on Sunday. Most of the area will remain dry, with just a very slight chance for a few showers on Sunday in southern Illinois. Halloween is looking very wet with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms.