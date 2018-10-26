Bone chilling! County Clerk’s Office gets into the spirit of Halloween

Scott County Circuit Clerk’s Office gets into the Halloween spirit with a 'bone chilling' Facebook post. (Source: Scott County Circuit Clerk’s Office/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller | October 26, 2018 at 9:24 AM CDT - Updated October 26 at 9:24 AM

BENTON, MO (KFVS) - Talk about a skeleton crew!

The Scott County Circuit Clerk’s Office is showing off their Halloween spirit.

The Office posted a picture on their Facebook page which showed one skeleton sitting at a desk ‘typing’ and a second skeleton sitting to watch the ‘worker’.

In the post the Scott County Circuit Clerk’s Office said, “we work ourselves to the bone for you! Have a Safe and Happy Halloween 🎃 Everyone 👻."

No word on if ghosts or goblins have joined in on the fun.

Happy Halloween!

