Woman would appreciate it if you stopped feeding her ‘gold digging’ dog at McDonald’s

(RNN) – If you happen to find yourself at the McDonald’s on South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City, whatever you do, don’t feed the sad-looking dog hanging around outside.
She’s been fed enough.
The dog’s owner, Betsy Reyes, posted a picture of her to Facebook on Monday outside the McDonald’s, where she had once again gone to get stray burgers from sympathetic passers-by who thought she was, well, a stray.
She’s not, and she’s well fed, Reyes noted.
“If you see my dog @ the McDonald’s on shields, quit feeding her fat a-- bc she don’t know how to act & be leaving the house all the time to go walking to McDonald’s at night,” Reyes wrote. “She’s not even a stray dog. She’s just a gold diggin a-- b---- that be acting like she’s a stray so people will feel bad for her & feed her burgers.”
(Note: Social media post below contains some foul language)
The post spread wide on the social media network, getting more than 268,000 shares and 29,000 comments, many of which featured the laughing emoji.
Many were also complimentary of the dog.
“Smart dog she knows how to get free cheeseburgers,” wrote one user.
Reyes even posted a video of a person in a van tossing the dog some food.
She appears to be having a good time with the newfound attention, as well.
In a post Wednesday evening, she wrote, “The funniest part about serious news channels making articles about my dog is when they quote my caption lmaoooooo.”
