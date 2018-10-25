Trump sends troops to border, pushing an issue key to base

In this Oct. 23, 2018 image, a woman holds the book of numbers and names as she calls those that will be allowed to cross the border and request asylum in the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. The first obstacle that migrants in a giant caravan may face if they reach the US border is a long wait in Mexico. To enter through San Diego, the wait in Mexico is a month or longer, spawning an unusual numbering system. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (AP)