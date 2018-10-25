Stephen Curry dazzles for 51 points in sensational start

"I definitely expect it, I expect it every year," Curry said. "I don't wake up when I do in the summers and put all those hours in just to show up during the season with no confidence and no kind of rhythm. This summer for a lot of different reasons it was a great kind of consistent approach to what I was trying to get out of my training and things like that. Had I started off cold, I would have had the same confidence because of the work that I put in and things would have hopefully turned around. The way that I started, I just want to keep going and not change what I'm doing."