Reward offer for missing 3-year-old MO boy, search continues

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - Authorities in Jefferson City, Missouri are asking the public’s help in finding a missing three-year-old boy.
According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, it’s believed the boy, Darnell Gray, wandered way from his home in Jefferson City during the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 24 or the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 25.
On Friday, Oct. 26, Jefferson City Police stated that Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $500 for information on the whereabouts of Gray.
Gray is described as a black male with light colored short hair, about 3′10″ and weighing 50 pounds.
Jefferson City Police Department Facebook page says Gray was last seen wearing a black and white sleeper pajamas and could be wearing a black coat with fur inside, Spider-Man shoes with Velcro, and possibly carrying a Black Panther backpack.
Anyone with information about Gray is asked to call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Jefferson City Police Department at 573-634-6400.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.