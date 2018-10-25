Police: Man arrested after woman finds him sleeping on her couch

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Graves County deputies were called to a woman’s a home early Wednesday morning in the area of KY 1241 after reportedly finding a man passed out on her couch.
Deputies arrived at the home around 2:30 a.m., but the man had already left.
The woman told deputies that the man had rummaged through her refrigerator, fell asleep on her couch and that she woke him up before the deputies arrived.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the woman identified the suspect as 39-year-old Michael Sullivan, of Mayfield, Kentucky.
Sullivan was arrested later Wednesday at his home.
During the arrest, deputies say they allegedly found methamphetamine in the bedroom where Sullivan was found.
Sullivan is facing the following charges: possession controlled substance first degree, first offense methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia (buy/possess) and burglary second degree.
