Pedestrian hit by car on Southeast MO State’s campus, driver charged

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A pedestrian was hit by a car on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University on Wednesday afternoon, October 24.
It happened on Normal Avenue. The pedestrian is a student, according to police.
According to Sgt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the driver of the vehicle was brought in on suspicion of intoxication.
The driver, Travis W. Shavers, of Poplar Bluff, Mo. was charged with DWI with an injury. HIs bond was set at $15,000 with special conditions.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no update on the student’s condition as of Thursday afternoon.
