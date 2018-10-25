One person injured following single-vehicle crash in Graves County, KY

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - One person is injured after a single-vehicle crash in Graves County, Ky. on Oct. 24.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Mary Cartagena, 47, of Sedalia, Ky., was traveling southbound on State Route 97 and attempted to miss a large animal, causing her to leave the roadway and hit an electrical pole.
Cartagena was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
West KY Rural Electric responded to the scene to replace the electric pole, briefly shutting down State Route 97.
