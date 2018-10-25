Man accused of forging checks, using credit card stolen from his mother

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A man is accused of forging checks and using a credit card stolen from his mother.
John Crawford, 56, was charged with three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, on Sept. 24 they started investigating multiple forged checks that had been passed at area banks. The victim, a 96-year-old woman, reported that three checks had been stolen from her and passed on her account. She also reported that multiple credit card transactions had been made at area businesses without her knowledge or consent.
Detectives identified her son as the suspect in the case and got an arrest warrant based on the investigation.
On Oct. 25, deputies were able to find and arrest Crawford on the outstanding warrant.
When they interviewed him, deputies say he admitted to forging the checks belonging to his mother, as well as making credit card purchases using the card stolen from his mother.
According to deputies, an additional charged of fraudulent use of a credit card over $500 within a six month period was levied against Crawford on Thursday. They say he admitted to using a credit card issued in his mother’s name for multiple purchases in the Paducah area over a 30-day period in summer 2018, which resulted in a $900 loss to the victim.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.