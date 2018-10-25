Heartland bomb squad says they are ready if a bomb threat occurs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - After a series of explosive devices were found sent to high-ranking Democrat officials, CNN and former President Barrack Obama, local law enforcement weighs in on how they would handle a similar situation.
Commander Jay Freeman of the Southeast Missouri Bomb Squad said they deal with numerous pipe bomb calls every year.
The crew consists of four bomb technicians who are trained by the FBI to disarm and investigate a variety of explosives.
“We are deployable nationwide because we are all trained as one unit," Freeman said. "So in the event that we do have a national emergency we can jump across those jurisdictional lines and assist each other.”
Commander Freeman says the SEMO Bomb Squad uses equipment like a total containment vessel, bomb suits, x-ray machines and a robot to determine if a suspicions device is dangerous or not a threat.
Because the pipe bombs found October 22 and Oct. 24 are still intact, Freeman says there will be plenty of evidence to collect.
“When they isolate where the components came from they will start looking back where these items could have been purchased," said Commander Freeman. "If they get any kind of DNA evidence off of the device itself. The DNA if it’s on file. They can trace that immediately back to a person.”
Freeman says the FBI could also get surveillance footage at the post office or package store where any mailed bombs were sent.
Commander Freeman says it is important not to tamper with a suspicious package or letter that you think is dangerous. Instead, he suggests contacting local law enforcement and have them come and take a look.
