KY State Police: Increase in burglaries in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police report seeing an increase in burglaries in and around the Wingo community over the last several weeks.
Troopers want residents to be aware and be on the lookout for any strange behavior. They offer the following tips to help prevent burglaries:
- Make your home look occupied, and make it difficult to break in
- Lock all outside doors and windows before you leave the house or go to bed. Even if it is for a short time, lock your doors
- Leave lights on when you go out. If you are going to be away for a length of time, connect some lamps to automatic timers to turn them on in the evening and off during the day
- Keep your garage door closed and locked
- Don’t allow daily deliveries of mail, newspapers or flyers build up while you are away. Arrange with the Post Office to hold your mail, or arrange for a friend or neighbor to take them regularly
- Arrange for your law to be mowed if you are going away for an extended time
- Check your locks on doors and windows and replace them with secure devices as necessary
- Push-button locks on doorknobs are easy for burglars to open. Install deadbolt locks on all your outside doors
- Sliding glass doors are vulnerable. Special locks are available for better security
- Other windows may need better locks. Check with a locksmith or hardware store for alternatives. Lawn mowers, barbecues and bicycles are best stored out of sight
- Always lock your garden sheds and garages
- Use curtains on garage and basement windows
- Never leave notes on your door such as “Gone shopping”
Anyone with information is asked to contact KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721. You can also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.
