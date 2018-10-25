KSP: Motorcycle chase ends in drug arrest

CALVERT CITY, KY (KFVS) - A Kentucky State Police Trooper on patrol was involved in a chase with a motorcycle on Interstate 69 in Marshall County Wednesday afternoon.
According to KSP, the trooper attempted to stop the motorcyclist for speeding, but he reportedly sped up and attempted to lose the trooper.
The trooper pursued the driver westbound on I-69, onto the Interstate 24 exit, then to U.S. 62.
The motorcyclist was eventually stopped on Lone Valley Rd.
Roy N. Guill, 37, of Carrsville, Ky. was arrested without incident and booked into the Marshall County Jail.
Guill faces the following charges: trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, first offense greater than two grams of methamphetamine, speeding, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police first degree (motor vehicle), wanton endangerment first degree police officer, no motorcycle operators license, failure to comply with the helmet law over 21 years of ages, failure to produce insurance card, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
