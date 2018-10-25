GRAPHIC PHOTO: Elk calf poached in MO, investigation underway

SHANNON COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is asking the public for information after an elk calf was lying dead next to a road with a gunshot wound to the head.
The calf reportedly still had it spots when it was found dead just weeks after it’s birth.
According to MDC the calf was born in the Log Yard area of Shannon County July 13 and was fitted with a VFH radio collar the next day with the identification number 1829.
A mortality signal from the radio collar led a MDC elk research crew to the calf.
A poaching investigation is underway by MDC agents.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-392-1111. Callers can remain anonymous.
According to MDC this is the second known poaching incident in the region.
The first case was in December 2015 when a mature bull was killed and its antlers were removed with a chainsaw.
Elk restoration in Missouri began in 2011. The animals have been recently restored in public lands in Carter, Shannon and Reynolds counties.
