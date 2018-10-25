Fresh QBs for Texas Tech, Iowa State with Big 12 win streaks

Texas Tech (5-2, 3-1) at Iowa State (3-3, 2-2). The Red Raiders and Cyclones have each won their last two games — only league-leading Texas has a longer winning streak among Big 12 teams. And both teams have true freshman starting quarterbacks. Brock Purdy hadn't thrown a pass this season before starting the last two games for Iowa State. He threw for seven touchdowns and ran for another as the Cyclones won in consecutive weeks over Top 25 teams for the first time since 1973 — at Oklahoma State and home against West Virginia . Alan Bowman came on in Tech's opener after an injury and was the nation's top passer before a crushing hit against West Virginia left him with a partially collapsed lung. He missed one game before returning last week to throw for 408 yards and three TDs against Kansas.