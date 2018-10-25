Fishin’ Pig restaurant damaged during pursuit in Poplar Bluff, MO

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - Part of a Poplar Bluff, Missouri restaurant was damaged during a police pursuit on Thursday, October 25.
According to Poplar Bluff police, James Cohen, 31, of St. Louis, Mo. was involved in a traffic stop near the intersection of Victor and South Broadway.
Cohen then drove northbound on S. Broadway before Cohen’s car hit an occupied vehicle at the Fishin' Pig restaurant. Cohen lost control of his vehicle, hit a number of logs supporting the overhang of the restaurant. He drove off before coming to a stop at S. Broadway and Timmons Street.
Cohen then got out of the car and ran before he was caught and taken into custody. He was booked into the Butler County Justice Center pending the filing of formal charges of marijuana possession, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, careless and imprudent driving, leaving the scene of an accident and resisting arrest.
A second person involved in the crash was not hurt, according to police.
