First Alert Thursday Morning Forecast

An upper-level trough will move slowly over the region for the next 36 hours bringing clouds and cool rain at times. Right now it looks like the best chance of rain will be tonight, but some areas may get a little wet as early as this afternoon. In the meantime today will be mainly cloudy and coolish, with afternoon highs mostly in the 50s. Best chance of some light rain or sprinkles today will be over the Bootheel, NE Arkansas and the hills of SE Missouri…with mainly dry conditions east of the Mississippi. Rain chances ramp up this evening and tonight…with rain likely for the entire region. Not really a thunderstorm situation….but maybe a quarter to a half inch of cool rain.