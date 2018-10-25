First Alert: Cloudy and cool with a chance of light rain

(KFVS) - Today will be mainly cloudy and cool with the afternoon highs mostly in the 50s.
Meteorologist Brian Alworth says the best chance of some light rain or sprinkles today will be over the Bootheel, in northeast Arkansas and the hills of southeast Missouri. There will be mainly dry conditions east of the Mississippi.
Currently, it looks like the best chance of rain will be tonight, but some area may get a little wet as early as this afternoon.
An upper level trough will move slowly over the region for the next 36 hours bringing clouds and cool rain at times.
