FBI opening new Paducah office
According to Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) Office, the FBI is opening the new Resident Agency office in Paducah. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Marsha Heller | October 25, 2018 at 3:15 PM CDT - Updated October 25 at 3:15 PM

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is planning to open a new satellite office in Paducah, Kentucky.

According to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) Office, the FBI is opening the new Resident Agency office after Sen. McConnell made the request to FBI Director Christopher Wray earlier this year.

The FBI reportedly closed its Paducah satellite office in 2007.

Since this time, Sen. McConnell’s office reports that a number of local law enforcement agencies wanted the FBI to reconsider and reopen a new facility.

“A satellite office in Paducah will also be beneficial in responding to crisis situations in the region, such as the tragic Marshall County school shooting. Paducah is also home to the Department of Energy’s Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant, which houses sensitive energy materials, and the FBI’s presence in the city would better protect the plant, its workers and the larger community.”
Sen. Mich McConnell (R-KY) Senate Majority Leader

A time frame or location for the new FBI Resident Agency Office has not been announced.

