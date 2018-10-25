FBI opening new Paducah office

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is planning to open a new satellite office in Paducah, Kentucky.
According to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) Office, the FBI is opening the new Resident Agency office after Sen. McConnell made the request to FBI Director Christopher Wray earlier this year.
The FBI reportedly closed its Paducah satellite office in 2007.
Since this time, Sen. McConnell’s office reports that a number of local law enforcement agencies wanted the FBI to reconsider and reopen a new facility.
A time frame or location for the new FBI Resident Agency Office has not been announced.
