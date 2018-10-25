FBI opening new Paducah office

“A satellite office in Paducah will also be beneficial in responding to crisis situations in the region, such as the tragic Marshall County school shooting. Paducah is also home to the Department of Energy’s Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant, which houses sensitive energy materials, and the FBI’s presence in the city would better protect the plant, its workers and the larger community.”

Sen. Mich McConnell (R-KY) Senate Majority Leader