1 dead in single-vehicle crash in White County, IL

WHITE COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in White County, Illinois on Oct. 24.
According to the Illinois State Police, Tyler Hutcheson, 25, of Fairfield, Ill., was traveling on US route 45 when his vehicle left the roadway, hit a ditch and overturned several times.
Hutcheson’s passenger James Pike, 60, of Fairfield, Ill. was was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Hutcheson refused medical treatment. Neither Hutcheson or Pike were wearing seat belt.
Hutcheson received a citation for Failure to Wear a Seat belt.
