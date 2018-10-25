1 dead in house fire north of Marble Hill, MO

MARBLE HILL, MO (KFVS) - One person is dead in a mobile home fire north of Marble Hill, Missouri on Thursday morning, October 25.
According to Woodland Fire Protection District Chief Calvin Troxell, the call came in around 2:50 a.m. for a fire on Highway 51 about 3 miles north of Marble Hill.
He said the mobile home had extensive damage. One person and a dog died in the fire.
Troxell said an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.
He said the fire is not considered suspicious at this time but it is an open case.
