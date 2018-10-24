Couple sues Graceland; claims visit ruined their marriage

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A man from Switzerland is suing Graceland after he says a fire alarm caused a debilitating hearing problem that he claims has now ruined his marriage.
According to the lawsuit the couple, who now lives apart, is suing the Elvis Presley estate for negligence and seeking damages in excess of $75,000.
Hans Peter Gauch was staying at the Guest House at Graceland with his daughter in October 2017 when he says he was exposed to a fire alarm for 30 minutes.
Gauch says the fire alarm was extremely close to his right ear.
In the court documents, Gauch claims the elevators were not working when he tried to exit the third floor.
He also said they were able to find two exit signs but claims there were no exit doors at those signs.
Thirty minutes later, the fire alarm was turned off and Gauch noticed his ears were ringing.
A doctor at a Memphis hospital diagnosed Gauch with Tinnitus, a condition that causes someone to hear ringing without there actually being a ringing noise.
According to the lawsuit, Gauch's wife said she's been forced to take on some of her husband's responsibilities with their real estate business.
Gauch said he now takes sleeping medication and no longer enjoys physical activities.
We reached out to Elvis Presley Enterprises, who said they cannot comment on pending litigation.
