Carbondale Bakery sells “No Hate” cookies to help immigrant rights program

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Cristaudos Café, Bakery and Catering in Carbondale, Illinois is selling cookies with a special message.
“Hate has no home here," that message labeled in frosting on each cookie. The message is part of a larger campaign that some people may have seen in front of businesses or houses.
Carson Cates, manager at Cristaudos, says the meaning of the phrase means that racial prejudice and discrimination has no place in their business. They are donating 50 cents of the $1.50 cookie to the Southern IL Immigration Rights Program with helps defend and expand the rights of all residents regardless of immigration status in Southern Illinois.
Cates says that there is a lot of limitation in access and that the group helps provide legal for those who may be marginalized in the community. Cates also says that while this coincides with Trump’s visit to Southern Illinois, its not necessarily about protesting his visit.
“Discrimination and racial prejudice has no home in this area and so it doesn’t in our business," said Cates. "Its not necessarily taking a stand about him visiting its more of a a stand we are taking about supporting that group.”
