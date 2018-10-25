10/25/18: absentee voting on the rise

Recently, Heartland News has done a number of stories on the increase in absentee voting. Absentee voting is up in five counties in southeast Missouri. Scott County leads the way with an increase of nearly 37% in absentee votes. In Illinois, Jackson County is seeing a spike in early voting compared to past elections. Jackson County Clerk Larry Rinehart told Heartland News that he is processing one to two hundred a day and expects an even bigger increase as we get closer to the election.