What you need to know Oct. 24

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, Oct. 24.
Some of our northern counties might have some frost, this morning.
Lisa Michaels says once the sun rises, we’ll have lots of sunshine but the temperatures will be a little cooler than yesterday.
High temps will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Tomorrow will be cloudy and cool.
Rain chances will increase during the evening hours. Any rain is very unlikely to become a severe storm.
Those rain chances will drag on through the weekend. High temps will struggle to get out of the 50s.
We’ll have a warmer, drier trend that will start next Monday.
In two weeks, Missouri voters will decide whether the state jumps on the medical marijuana bandwagon.
A lot of people met outside of Carbondale City Hall on Tuesday to protest President Donald Trump and celebrate his rally not being held in the city.
An 83-year-old woman has gone missing according to the Farmington Police Department.
McDonald’s is changing items on its breakfast menu.
Parents at a Colorado middle school were not happy when a drag queen was invited to speak at career day.
Join us on the Breakfast Show!
You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.