Veterans honored as Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs releases ‘Honor 200’ List

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) - Illinois State Senator Paul Schimpf (R-Waterloo), the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs, and the Illinois Bicentennial Office are pleased to share the list of reipients of the Bicentennial Honor 200.
On Wednesday, Oct. 24 in Springfield , Illinois, the list was shared with the public. The event honors the work of 200 veterans who continue to make extraordinary contributions to the people of Illinois.
Southern Illinois Area Recipients:
- Charles “Red” Becker of Evansville
- Ethan Blumhorst of Carbondale
- David M. Helfrich of Freeburg
- Gary Charles Henning of Freeburg
- Eugene L. Hollaway of Chester
- John C. Preston of Red Bud
- Dustin Row of Columbia
- Oscar Harrison Sanders, Jr. of Anna
“These veterans’ service didn’t stop when they retired from their military service,” said Sen. Schimpf. “They continue to be heroes in action, going beyond the call of duty to help people in their communities. These 200 Illinois veterans truly make us proud.”
All the Honor 200 recipients have been invited to attend the state’s official 200th birthday celebration at the United Center in Chicago on Dec. 3.
