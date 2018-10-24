Vehicle crashes through Murray, KY cleaners

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) - A vehicle ran through a cleaners in Murray on Wednesday, Oct. 24.
The Murray Police Department responded to Boone Cleaners on North 12th Street and saw a black Cadillac SUV had went through the glass door and window of the front of the building.
The driver, 67-year-old Pamela Cherry of Murray, said that she was pulling into the parking space and thought she applied the brakes, but ran into the building.
Inside the building, one employee was near the door when the vehicle came through the glass.
The employee was transported to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital for minor injuries.
The Murray Police Department was assisted by the Murray Fire Department and the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service.
