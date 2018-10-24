Teen arrested for stealing firearms from Paducah home

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - A teen was arrested for arrested for stealing six firearms from a home on Monday, Oct. 22.
McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an address on Bryant Ford Road to a complaint of a burglary.
Deputies continued the investigation and 18-year-old Christopher Peevyhouse of Paducah was determined as a suspect.
Detectives searched for Peevyhouse through the morning hours of Wednesday, Oct. 24. He was located as the result of an unrelated traffic stop by sheriff’s deputies.
The man confessed to stealing the firearms in an interview with detectives.
All 6 firearms were recovered which included 5 long guns and one handgun.
Peevyhouse was arrested and charged with one county of Burglary in the first degree, 6 counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking-Firearm and 2 counts of Theft by Deception.
He was lodged in the McCracken County Jail.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.