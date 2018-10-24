Survey: 43 percent of pet owners dress their pet for Halloween

Survey: 43 percent of pet owners dress their pet for Halloween
Pet lovers will also be dressing up their cat or dog for Halloween. Eleven percent of pet lovers will dress their animal in a pumpkin costume, while 7 percent will dress their cat or dog as a hot dog, 5 percent as a bumble bee and 3 percent as the devil.
By Kaylie Ross | October 24, 2018 at 3:30 PM CDT - Updated October 24 at 3:30 PM

(KFVS) - According to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics, total spending for Halloween is expected to reach $9 billion, the second highest in the survey’s 14-year history.

Pet owners will also be dressing up their cat or dog this Halloween.

Eleven percent of pet owners will dress their animal in a pumpkin costume, 7 percent will dress their cat or dog as a hot dog, 5 percent as a bumble bee and 3 percent as the devil.

See the top 10 list here:

  1. Pumpkin - 11.2%
  2. Hot dog - 7.4%
  3. Bumble bee - 4.9%
  4. Devil - 3.2%
  5. Cat - 3.1%
  6. Dog - 3.1%
  7. Lion - 2.9%
  8. Star Wars character - 2.8%
  9. Super hero - 2.7%
  10. Ghost - 2.5%

The survey asked 6,961 consumers about Halloween shopping plans. It was conducted September 4-12 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.2 percentage points.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.