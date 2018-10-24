Survey: 43 percent of pet owners dress their pet for Halloween

(KFVS) - According to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics, total spending for Halloween is expected to reach $9 billion, the second highest in the survey’s 14-year history.
Pet owners will also be dressing up their cat or dog this Halloween.
Eleven percent of pet owners will dress their animal in a pumpkin costume, 7 percent will dress their cat or dog as a hot dog, 5 percent as a bumble bee and 3 percent as the devil.
See the top 10 list here:
- Pumpkin - 11.2%
- Hot dog - 7.4%
- Bumble bee - 4.9%
- Devil - 3.2%
- Cat - 3.1%
- Dog - 3.1%
- Lion - 2.9%
- Star Wars character - 2.8%
- Super hero - 2.7%
- Ghost - 2.5%
The survey asked 6,961 consumers about Halloween shopping plans. It was conducted September 4-12 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.2 percentage points.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.