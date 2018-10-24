Survey: Consumers to spend 4.1% more than 2017 during winter holidays

For the 12th year in a row, the NRF says gift cards remain the most popular items on wish lists. They were requested by 60 percent of those surveyed. That’s followed by clothing and accessories at 53 percent, books/movies/music at 37 percent, electronics at 29 percent, home decor at 23 percent, jewelry at 22 percent, personal care or beauty items at 19 percent, sporting goods at 18 percent and home improvement items at 17 percent.