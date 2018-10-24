Stonefort, IL man sentenced to 10 years after hitting man man with his vehicle

STONEFORT, IL (KFVS) - A Stonefort, Illinois man has been sentenced to 10 years for Aggravated Drunk Driving on Oct. 24.
According to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Mills was sentenced by the Illinois Department of Corrections on one count of Class Four Felony Aggravated Driving under the influence of Alcohol - Great Bodily Harm. Mills hit Robert Wade Finney in rural Gallatin County in June of 2018. Finney suffered major injuries.
Mills pleaded guilty and a sentence hearing was held. Mills will serve 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections at 85 percent and was also ordered to serve a one-year mandatory release or parole and pay restitution and court costs.
The case was investigated by the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Dept. and assisted by Shawneetown Police Dept. The case was prosecuted by the Gallatin County State’s Attorney.
