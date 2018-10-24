Pres. Trump signs opioid package into law

“Cracking down on illegal shipments of fentanyl that are flooding our streets, reducing overdoses, and preventing prescription shoppers—these are all things that will save lives in Missouri—and this effort is further proof that when we work together across the aisle, we can get real results,” McCaskill said. “And while this is a step in the right direction, there’s so much more work to be done, so I’ll be keeping up the fight for all the Missouri families and communities that have been torn apart by this epidemic.”