MSU police trying to identify suspicious person ‘selling Rice Krispie treats’

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) - Murray State University Police Department is trying identify a person reported to them as suspicious soliciting money on campus.
According to their Facebook post, MSU Police say the man in question is selling ‘Rice Krispie treats’ in academic buildings on campus for a supposed charity.
Police say the man does not have permission to solicit on campus and they have not been able to verify the validity of the alleged charity.
In response to a Facebook comment, police learned there was also a woman going around on campus in the same manner.
If you recognize or seen the man or woman in question on the MSU campus, you are urged to call the Murray State Police immediately at 270-809-2222 or through contact authorities through the LiveSafe app.
