Mom reports racist Facebook post, thwarts mass shooting

ANDERSON CO., KY (WKYT/CNN) - A New Jersey woman who received a racist Facebook message trusted her gut and contacted authorities. Police said her actions possibly prevented a mass shooting states away.
Koeberle Bull woke up to a notification Wednesday, calling it the most hateful message she'd ever received in her life.
It left her fearing for her kids.
"(He was) basically repeating himself about hoping my children would die and be hung because they're black," she said. "It was definitely racially motivated, 'You and your monkey children,' and using the N-word a lot."
Thinking maybe he was local, the New Jersey woman called 911.
"Other people were able to look him up and go on his page, easily," she said.
The man had blocked her account, but friends found he lived hours southwest, in Lawrenceburg, KY. She didn't know how he got to her Facebook.
"Something in the back of my head was like this isn't right, like something's not sitting well," she said.
Trusting her gut, she called police in Kentucky. That call put police on his street just in time.
Kentucky State Police said the 20-year-old was pulling out of his driveway with hundreds of rounds of ammunition and a detailed plan of attack on two school districts. KSP said they would not reveal his name, so he wouldn't be glamorized.
Bull had no way of knowing when she reported it that she wasn't just protecting her kids.
"I would hope that someone would, in the same situation, just do the same thing because, obviously, you never know," she said. "It could be an idle threat, or it could be the next mass shooter that you're stopping. It's our future. These kids are our future, my kids, the kids of Lawrenceburg and Anderson County, and we have to give them a fighting shot."
