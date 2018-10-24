Missouri voters have 3 options to legalize medical marijuana

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Marijuana is gaining momentum across the country. According to a new study from Pew Research Center, 62 percent of Americans say the use of marijuana should be legal.
In two weeks, Missouri voters will decide whether the state jumps on the medical marijuana bandwagon, but it’s not as simple as voting yes or no.
Luckily, there is some common ground between the three options (Amendment 2, Amendment 3, and Proposition C) on the November 6th ballot.
A “Yes” vote on any of the three ballot measures would legalize medical marijuana in Missouri making it available to people with a debilitating disease or qualifying medical condition.
The main differences between the three proposals includes who runs the programs, how much marijuana will be taxed and how that money will be used.
Amendment 2 would put a four percent sales tax on medical cannabis and is expected to generate $24 million annually for the state and local government. The Missouri Department of Health regulates the program with that money, and the surplus supports Missouri veterans.
Next up, Amendment 3 proposes a 15 percent sales tax on medical marijuana and a wholesale tax on flowers and leaves sold to licensed cultivation facilities. It would be overseen by physician and attorney Brad Bradshaw and a medical board he selects. Half of expected 66 million dollars in annual tax revenue would fund a research center for cancer and other incurable diseases.
The third ballot item is Proposition C. The proposed two percent sales tax on medical cannabis would generate about $10 million per year. The Division of Liquor Control would manage the program and the tax revenue would fund veteran services, drug treatment and early childhood education.
Cape Girardeau voter Reo Peda said he has not made up his mind yet but is glad he can find out how taxpayer money would be used for each bill.
“The fact that I can actually see okay this is what this money is going to be dedicated to,” Peda said. “I think that is important that people know that because otherwise we are all sitting there with our hands up air saying, ‘Where is the money going?’”
It is possible that all three medical marijuana bills could get a yes majority, but only one can be enacted.
According to Missouri state law, if both amendments are approved by voters the one with the most votes will win, but there could be a legal battle if more than one measure pass.
You can vote in the midterm election on November 6 between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.
