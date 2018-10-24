Missouri landfill operator sues for help with EPA cleanup

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The operator of a suburban St. Louis landfill where an underground fire smolders near illegally dumped radioactive waste is suing the drug maker whose predecessor processed the Cold War-era nuclear material.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Bridgeton Landfill LLC seeks help paying for the $205 cleanup of the Superfund site in the lawsuit filed Tuesday against Mallinckrodt LLC. The suit says Mallinckrodt's predecessor, Mallinckrodt Chemical Works, refined uranium compounds that were used in the U.S. government's Manhattan Project decades ago at its factory north of downtown St. Louis.
Later, leached barium sulfate from the weapons program was mixed with contaminated soil and used it to cover trash at the West Lake Landfill, which is adjacent to the smoldering Bridgeton Landfill. The landfills have the same owner.