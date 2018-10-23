Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory make bats for World Series

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory is hard at work making bats for the World Series,
Workers are producing thousands of souvenir bats for the historic Dodgers vs. Red Sox series as well as commemorative bats for players, coaches and managers. The production of so many bats is nothing new, as the factory has done it for decades.
Here are some facts we thought you would find interesting, provided by the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory:
- Louisville Slugger®, the Official Bat of Major League Baseball, has made bats for every World Series since the first Fall Classic in 1903. Louisville Slugger’s World Series tradition continues in 2018, the brand’s 134th year in professional baseball.
- More World Series home runs and RBIs – plus other historic moments – have involved Louisville Slugger bats than any other bat. Eighty percent of the hitters in the Baseball Hall of Fame swung Louisville Sluggers.
- This week the Louisville Slugger factory is cranking out World Series souvenir bats for fans and commemorative bats for players, managers and coaches.
- Thousands of Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox World Series miniature Louisville Slugger bats are being made in the downtown Louisville factory. They’re headed for Fenway Park and Dodger Stadium. They’re also available here, and in the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory gift shop.
- Commemorative bats for World Series participants will be left in the Dodgers’ and Red Sox’ clubhouse lockers.
- MLB team equipment managers placed their Postseason orders early this year, so players in the World Series have had their bats for several weeks. However, the Louisville Slugger factory is on stand-by for any last-minute World Series player needs, including those of National League Championship Series MVP Cody Bellinger.
- Louisville Slugger will be making 2018 World Series Champion bats with the logo and colors of the winning team the morning after the champion is crowned.
While Dodgers and Red Sox players have had their Postseason game batsfor several weeks, the downtown Louisville factory remains on stand-by for any last-minute or midseries emergency orders.
