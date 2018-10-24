Kroger Shooting: 2 dead, 1 in custody

JEFFERSONTOWN, KY (WAVE) - At least two people have been killed in a shootout at a Kroger grocery store, and at least one suspect is in custody.
WAVE 3 News reporter Maira Ansari reported that a body was covered with a sheet in the parking lot of the popular Kroger location at 9080 Taylorsville Road, near the corner of Hurstbourne Parkway in Jeffersontown.
An employee of Securitas who said he had had some EMT training said he tried to help one of the victims, but it was too late.
“There was nothing I could do,” the man told WAVE 3 News' David Mattingly.
The shooting was reported at about 2:55 p.m., sending Jeffersontown and LMPD officers rushing to the busy scene.
Multiple witnesses told Mattingly they heard two bursts of gunfire inside the store before they saw two men exchanging gunfire in the parking lot moments later.
Mattingly reported that the scene appeared to be secure at about 3:50 p.m. Initial reports indicated two people were injured. Other than the victim who was covered with a sheet, it’s not clear how seriously injured the other person was.
Information about suspects or motives was not immediately available.
WAVE 3 News has several crews at the shooting scene, gathering the latest information.
This story will be updated.
Kroger released a statement about the incident late Wednesday afternoon:
We are shocked and saddened by the shooting incident that occurred around 2:30 pm today.
Thanks to the quick response of the local police department, the suspect was apprehended and our store is secure.
We are cooperating with law enforcement and assisting with their investigation.
Our store is closed and will reopen after the investigation concludes.
We are referring all other questions to law enforcement.
